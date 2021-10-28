Tokyo Disney Resort Sets Opening Date for Toy Story Hotel

The world’s second Toy Story-themed hotel is set to open in Japan at Tokyo Disney Resort in 2022!

READ: Public Notice Speaks to DisneylandForward Plans

After a year’s delay, Toy Story Hotel will open on April 5th 2022 becoming the resorts first moderate hotel, giving guests a better option between the 3 deluxe hotels and the 1 off-site value hotel.

The hotel will include a colourful lobby with puzzle-inspired flooring and a ceiling designed to look like a board game.

READ: Disneyland Resort Teases the Return of The Main Street Electrical Parade

Bedrooms will be inspired by Andy’s bedroom in the first Toy Story movie.

RUMOUR: Zawe Ashton’s Villian Role in ‘The Marvels’ Revealed

The Lotso Garden Cafe will serve breakfast and dinner buffets for guests to enjoy. Two shops, Gift Planet and Shop Together will sell exclusive Toy Story Hotel merchandise.

READ: ‘Lightyear’ is a Movie Set Within the ‘Toy Story’ Franchise

The hotel will feature 575 standard rooms and 20 superior rooms. Similar to the first Toy Story Hotel found at Shanghai Disney Resort, large scale statues of popular Toy Story characters will be on display outside.

READ: ‘Toy Story’ Joins the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club!

The Bayside Station stop on the resort’s monorail line is right outside of the hotel, allowing for easier access than Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, their only value resort, which is a whole bus ride away.