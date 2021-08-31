Wakanda, Forever? Letitia Wright Might Have Secured A Massive Multi Picture Deal With Marvel

Now, Letitia Wright is surely still be healing from the minor injuries she sustained while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week. When she’s finally back on her feet however, she might find herself hard at work as Shuri for several years to come.

While it has been rumored that Wright will take up the mantle and become the next Black Panther in the upcoming sequel, according to the site Bleeding Cool, not only are the rumors true, Wright has apparently signed a major multi picture deal with Marvel to reprise her role in numerous MCU series and films afterwards.

The site specifically claims that before even signing on to reprise her role, she had to sign a long-term contract that would absolutely ensure her commitment to the franchise.

As always, because this hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel Studios or any major trade, we urge you all to take this news with a grain of salt.

Sure, it looks like Okoye is getting her own series set within the MCU and it’s rumored that Michael B. Jordan could return for a redemption arc, but it really only makes sense for Shuri to inherit the throne. After all, she eventually becomes the Black Panther in the comic books.

Unfortunately, because all current Marvel projects are shrouded in secrecy, we’ll just have to wait for the film to come out to see what happens.

In addition to Wright, returning cast members include Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Florence Kasumba. Michaela Coel joins the cast in an undisclosed role, while Tenoch Huerta is heavily rumored to be appearing in the film as Namor the Submariner. Dominique Thorne will also make her MCU debut as Riri Williams a.k.a Ironheart, before later starring in her own titular Disney+ series.

In addition to directing, Coogler is also credited for writing the highly anticipated sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to continue shooting in Georgia until December before making waves in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Source: Bleeding Cool

Related