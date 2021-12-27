The DisInsider

And The Most Anticipated Movie Of 2022 Is…

Dempsey Pillot December 27, 2021 1 min read

As Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to dominate the box office, it’s becoming increasingly clear that movies and the movie-going experience are back. With the film being the final blockbuster of 2021, however, it’s natural to ask what are audiences eager to see in the next year.

Thanks to Fandango, we actually have a pretty good idea.

In a recent poll, the company asked 6,000 customers which major movies they were looking forward to seeing the most in 2022. Unsurprisingly, Disney properties dominated.

Coming it at number 1 was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Considering that most are interested in seeing how the studio handles Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, it’s not the most surprising answer. Sony’s somewhat adjacent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) came in a close second.

Thor: Love and Thunder ranked fourth, while Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Avatar 2 came in 6th and 7th place respectively. The non-Disney films that made the list were The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible 7.

Surprisingly the one upcoming Disney/MCU film that didnot make the list was The Marvels. It was also unclear where the Toy Story prequel Lightyear ranked.

SOURCE: Fandango

